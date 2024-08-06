There was no ‘Big Six’ in Ghana, it’s a myth – Prof. Atuguba

According to him, evidence supports the claim that the members of the Big Six did not work together and were not aligned in their pursuit of Ghana's independence.

He described the Founders' Day concept as unnecessary and claimed it was created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure his father and uncles were placed on the same level as Kwame Nkrumah.

“This totally needless and backward-looking debate was instigated by the current government as part of a contrivance to privilege the roles of the relatives of the two most politically powerful persons in Ghana today. So, President Akufo-Addo wants Edward Akufo-Addo made a founder of Ghana and Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta wants William Ofori-Atta made a founder of Ghana,” he said.

“As I have just noted, your topic is self-answering. ‘The Myth of the Big Six’ means exactly that; the Big Six is a myth. And the ‘Real Founder’s Day’ means that today is the Real Founder’s Day, and that, as the expression is used in the singular, there is only one Founder and not many founders.

“It is true that there were many persons and organisations that contributed to the independence struggle. From Nkrumah; through the Big Six, chiefs, central figures in business and lawyers; to ex-servicemen, market women, and veranda boys, each played very unique and important roles in the struggle, and we have not forgotten them. That is why we celebrate them on Independence Day every single year.

“Founder’s Day, however, must be reserved for the African of the 20th Century, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Full stop.

“There was no Big Six. The Six never saw themselves as a unit and they did not act as a unit. Indeed, when the temperature became hot, the members of the Big Six often turned against one another in a fashion that eliminated any chances for unitary, consolidated action of the sort that could create a Big Six.

“A deep reading of the Watson Commission Report reveals that the other five blamed Nkrumah for the events leading up to their arrest and disapproved of the plan of action he developed, circulated, activated, and monitored for the immediate achievement of self-rule for Ghana. The question I ask is this: how can you expect to be honoured for the independence of Ghana in 1957 when you did not want that independence to happen at that time?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defended his decision to institute the Founders’ Day celebration, noting that Kwame Nkrumah alone cannot be credited with the foundation of Ghana.

Speaking on the matter at the senior citizens' luncheon at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo noted, "I know that there are some who question the ceremony – that is 4th August as Founders Day, because they believe that we were all asleep in Ghana until the arrival of Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP."