Apologise to Mahama for calling him a drunkard - NDC to Atta Akyea

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned claims by the Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea, labelling its flagbearer, John Mahama, as a "drunkard."

In a statement issued by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, he described Atta Akyea's remarks as "reckless and unfounded."

“For the record, H.E. John Dramani Mahama is not a drunkard. He is a distinguished statesman whose commitment to the well-being and progress of Ghana is unquestionable. His track record in public service and his enduring leadership qualities speak for themselves,” Kwetey stated.

The NDC further criticised the comments, saying they not only undermine the decency of political discourse but also reflect the desperation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the face of an impending electoral defeat.

The party praised Mahama’s qualities, describing him as a "distinguished statesman with a sterling track record."

The NDC has demanded an immediate retraction and apology from Atta Akyea, warning that failure to do so would compel the party to explore all available avenues to defend the integrity and reputation of its flagbearer.

“We demand an immediate retraction and apology from Hon Atta Akyea for his unprovoked attack on the person of H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

"Failure to do so will leave the NDC with no choice but to explore all available avenues to defend the integrity and reputation of our Flagbearer,” the statement read.

“We call on the leadership of the NPP to rein in their members and focus on a campaign that addresses the concerns of the Ghanaian electorate,” the NDC added.

During a mini-rally on August 27, 2024, Atta Akyea made comments suggesting that Mr. Mahama was an alcoholic.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

