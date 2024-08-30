Apologise to Mahama for calling him a drunkard - NDC to Atta Akyea

“For the record, H.E. John Dramani Mahama is not a drunkard. He is a distinguished statesman whose commitment to the well-being and progress of Ghana is unquestionable. His track record in public service and his enduring leadership qualities speak for themselves,” Kwetey stated.

The NDC further criticised the comments, saying they not only undermine the decency of political discourse but also reflect the desperation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the face of an impending electoral defeat.

The party praised Mahama’s qualities, describing him as a "distinguished statesman with a sterling track record."

The NDC has demanded an immediate retraction and apology from Atta Akyea, warning that failure to do so would compel the party to explore all available avenues to defend the integrity and reputation of its flagbearer.

“We demand an immediate retraction and apology from Hon Atta Akyea for his unprovoked attack on the person of H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

"Failure to do so will leave the NDC with no choice but to explore all available avenues to defend the integrity and reputation of our Flagbearer,” the statement read.

The party reassured Ghanaians of its commitment to a campaign focused on ideas and solutions and called on the NPP leadership to ensure their members conduct a clean and respectful campaign.

“We call on the leadership of the NPP to rein in their members and focus on a campaign that addresses the concerns of the Ghanaian electorate,” the NDC added.