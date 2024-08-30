ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Alcohol drinkers manage the economy better than sober Bawumia - Bridget Otoo to Atta Akyea

Evans Annang

On-Air Personality, Bridget Otoo has responded to the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea for his remarks that Ghana will get a non-alcoholic drinking President in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bridget Otoo and Atta Akyea
Bridget Otoo and Atta Akyea

According to Miss Otoo, Dr. Bawumia’s incompetence in managing the Ghanaian economy shows that he is better off being a drunkard.

Recommended articles

In a post on X, the Metro TV presenter remarked that, “You mean to tell me @MBawumia put us in this hardship while sober? Then I’m sorry you need to advise him to start drinking or better still people who drink alcohol are better managers of the economy.”

While campaigning for Dr. Bawumia in his constituency, Hon. Atta Akyea jabbed former President John Dramani Mahama by saying the Vice President does not drink alcohol.

He praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a wise individual who has the potential to lead Ghana towards a brighter future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a spirited crowd in the Eastern Region, the lawmaker encouraged the citizens of Ghana to remain optimistic about the prospect of excellent governance under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Akyea stated, "Ghana is fortunate to have an economist who is composed, knowledgeable, and abstains from alcohol. We are truly blessed. Ghana is on the verge of having a president with wisdom, a leader who is astute and refrains from drinking alcohol."

Addressing supporters at Dansoman in Accra, Dr Bawumia reiterated his position, asserting that his opponent is avoiding the debate because he knows his poor record as President will be revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bridget Otoo
Bridget Otoo Pulse Ghana

“The former President knows he cannot compete because, in every sector of the economy, the records show that we have performed far better than him,” Dr Bawumia told the crowd.

“That’s why I challenged him. If he believes he performed better in any sector, he should come for an open debate. But he is afraid, so he is running away from it.”

“He won't come for the debate because he knows his bad record will be exposed. If he comes for the debate, I will show him something,” Dr Bawumia added, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Highlighting the “bad records” of Mr Mahama’s presidency, Dr Bawumia reminded the crowd of the four years of dumsor under Mahama, his failure to provide “even chalk” to schools, his opposition to Free SHS, and his cancellation of teacher and nursing trainee allowances, among other issues.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDC lists serious issues discovered in the 2024 Voter Register

NDC lists serious issues discovered in the 2024 Voter Register

John Mahama

Here are topmost priorities of the next NDC govt to reset Ghana's economy

John Mahama

We’ll restore licences of wrongfully collapsed banks – Mahama

___9136837___2018___11___25___16___woman-crying-777x437

Woman weeps as court frees steel bender who took GH¢12k in recruitment 'scam'