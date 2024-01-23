Asantehene vs Wontumi brouhaha: NPP is in the hands of rascals — Dr. Amoako Baah

Despite any health concerns, Wontumi is urged to appear in response to alleged derogatory comments made about Asanteman.

The NPP delegation, including Justin Frimpong Kodua and Henry Nana Boakye, sought leniency for Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council.

Kodua told the chiefs that Wontumi was indisposed "Nananom, we could not come with Chairman Wontumi because he has not been well."

Nana Kwaku Owusu, Otumfuo's chief linguist, insisted on a medical report for Wontumi, questioning, "If you assert Wontumi is unwell, where is his doctor's report?"

But Justin Frimpong Kodua appealed for mercy, expressing inability to provide the requested medical documentation.

Dr. Amoako Baah responding to the actions taken by the NPP said an elder should have appeared before Kumasi Traditional Council, and not the General Secretary.

He stated that "I am very sad to see that the General Secretary is the one who is speaking for the party. Yes, he is the General Secretary, but in this instance, it is not appropriate for him to be the one speaking.

"It should be a member of the National Council speaking, with the General Secretary standing beside him because they are older people, they are elders. Don’t they have any Ashanti region member in their rank to speak to this, an elder to speak to this?" he asked.