ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Asantehene vs Wontumi brouhaha: NPP is in the hands of rascals — Dr. Amoako Baah

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, the former head of the Political Science Department at KNUST, has criticized the NPP leadership for not reining in its members, following alleged derogatory remarks by NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, about the Asantehene.

Dr Amoako Baah
Dr Amoako Baah

His reactions come after Nana Kofi Owusu, the Chief Linguist of Otumfuo, instructed the NPP led by Justin Frimpong Kodua during a meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace to present Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council within a week.

Recommended articles

Despite any health concerns, Wontumi is urged to appear in response to alleged derogatory comments made about Asanteman.

The NPP delegation, including Justin Frimpong Kodua and Henry Nana Boakye, sought leniency for Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council.

Kodua told the chiefs that Wontumi was indisposed "Nananom, we could not come with Chairman Wontumi because he has not been well."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Kwaku Owusu, Otumfuo's chief linguist, insisted on a medical report for Wontumi, questioning, "If you assert Wontumi is unwell, where is his doctor's report?"

But Justin Frimpong Kodua appealed for mercy, expressing inability to provide the requested medical documentation.

Dr. Amoako Baah responding to the actions taken by the NPP said an elder should have appeared before Kumasi Traditional Council, and not the General Secretary.

Chairman Wontumi
Chairman Wontumi Pulse Ghana

He stated that "I am very sad to see that the General Secretary is the one who is speaking for the party. Yes, he is the General Secretary, but in this instance, it is not appropriate for him to be the one speaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It should be a member of the National Council speaking, with the General Secretary standing beside him because they are older people, they are elders. Don’t they have any Ashanti region member in their rank to speak to this, an elder to speak to this?" he asked.

"What is the work of the National Council? Didn’t they see it? They don’t call him to order? He misbehaves they leave him alone. One person has brought the party down. That is what happening. I have said it before, the young men who have taken over the party are messing it up," he said on Accra-based Joy FM.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Addo

I neglected Ekumfi because you voted out NPP candidate — Nana Addo to Chiefs

Kwesi Jonah

Nana Addo's governance style is very bad — Kwesi Jonah

NPP flag

Here are the incumbent NPP MPs going unopposed in January 27 primaries

Alan Kyeremanten reveals Komla Dumor would have been his Vice President

Alan Kyeremanten reveals Komla Dumor would have been his Vice President