Ato Forson’s English is not better than mine – Chairman Wontumi

According to Chairman Wontumi, "The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hatched a diabolic plan to remove the former Minority Leader and Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed, from their positions, to ward off any potential threats to the presidential bid of a John Dramani Mahama camp."
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), criticised the grammar of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, describing him as a poor replacement for the eloquent Haruna Iddrisu.
He indicated that the party failed to find persons with the same clout to fill the shoes of their predecessors, leaving the Minority front porous.
“As for Ato Forson, he speaks no better English than my broken English. We all make the same grammatical mistakes. It’s just that when I speak my English, it brings money,” he teased.
He contended that the Member of Parliament for Asawase had been rendered completely useless after he lost his role as Minority Chief Whip. “As for Muntaka, Mahama has rendered him completely useless,” he told the host of Abusua Nkomo, Kojo Marfo, on Abusua 96.5 FM.
The National Democratic Congress made major changes to its frontline in Parliament in January 2023 when it set aside the entire leadership led by Haruna Iddrisu.
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ajumako Enyam Essiam in the Central Region, took over as Minority Leader.
Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region, also replaced James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader.
Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka made way for Kwame Agbodza as the Minority Whip, with Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo Ghansah becoming the first and second Deputy Whips.