Ato Forson’s English is not better than mine – Chairman Wontumi

He indicated that the party failed to find persons with the same clout to fill the shoes of their predecessors, leaving the Minority front porous.

“As for Ato Forson, he speaks no better English than my broken English. We all make the same grammatical mistakes. It’s just that when I speak my English, it brings money,” he teased.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He contended that the Member of Parliament for Asawase had been rendered completely useless after he lost his role as Minority Chief Whip. “As for Muntaka, Mahama has rendered him completely useless,” he told the host of Abusua Nkomo, Kojo Marfo, on Abusua 96.5 FM.

The National Democratic Congress made major changes to its frontline in Parliament in January 2023 when it set aside the entire leadership led by Haruna Iddrisu.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ajumako Enyam Essiam in the Central Region, took over as Minority Leader.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region, also replaced James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader.