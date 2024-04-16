Chairman Wontumi details why Kwesi Nyantakyi lost Ejisu NPP Primaries

Nyantakyi was one of nine candidates who were vying for the vacant Ejisu parliamentary slot following the demise of MP John Kumah.

Ahead of the elections, however, the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president was hospitalised after falling unconscious while campaigning.

Despite being admitted at the Asokore Mampong Hospital, he was later spotted at the election ground when voting started.

In the end, though, he garnered just 35 votes, with Kwabena Boateng winning the Ejisu NPP parliamentary primaries with 393 votes.

"In every election, you should be able to monitor and follow keenly to win, but that did not happen for Nyantakyi. He was critically ill at the last minute and couldn’t campaign as he should have but he has done well and I’m not surprised,” Chairman Wontumi said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi contested the elections despite questions raised over his principles in light of the corruption allegations that have been levelled against him.

His career as a powerful football administrator came crashing down when he was embroiled in a corruption scandal in 2018.

The 55-year-old was captured in a sting operation by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

In addition, he was handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA, although his lifetime ban was later reduced to 15 years following an appeal at CAS.