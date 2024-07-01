Bawumia's Running Mate: Here's all you need know about Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

He attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Human Biology and subsequently his Medical degree.

His pursuit of academic excellence continued as he specialised in Occupational Medicine at the University of London, adding a Master of Science degree to his qualifications. He further enhanced his expertise with a postgraduate certificate in Public Health from the University of Leeds.

Professional Career

Before venturing into the political arena, Dr. Prempeh practiced as a medical doctor, gaining extensive experience in both clinical and public health sectors.

His medical background provided him with a solid foundation to understand and address public health issues, which later influenced his policy-making decisions.

Political Career

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh entered politics as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). His political journey began with his election as the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South in 2008, a position he has successfully retained in subsequent elections (2012, 2016, and 2020).

Minister of Education (2017-2021): In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Dr. Prempeh as the Minister of Education. During his tenure, he spearheaded several key initiatives aimed at transforming Ghana's educational landscape.

One of his most notable achievements was the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which provided free education to all SHS students in the country.

This policy significantly increased access to secondary education and reduced the financial burden on many Ghanaian families.

Under his leadership, the Ministry of Education also introduced various reforms to improve the quality of education, including curriculum changes and teacher professional development programs.

Dr. Prempeh's tenure was marked by his commitment to improving educational infrastructure and promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

Minister of Energy (2021-Present): In 2021, Dr. Prempeh was appointed as the Minister of Energy. In this role, he has been responsible for overseeing Ghana's energy sector, which includes managing the country's electricity supply, promoting renewable energy sources, and addressing challenges related to energy infrastructure and access.

His tenure has focused on ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply to support the country's economic growth and development.

Key Achievements

Free SHS Policy: As Minister of Education, Dr. Prempeh played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of the Free SHS policy, which has had a profound impact on Ghana's education system.

Educational Reforms: He introduced significant reforms aimed at improving the quality of education, including curriculum development and teacher training initiatives.

He introduced significant reforms aimed at improving the quality of education, including curriculum development and teacher training initiatives. Energy Sector Leadership: As the current Minister of Energy, Dr. Prempeh has been instrumental in addressing issues related to energy supply and infrastructure, promoting renewable energy, and ensuring a stable power supply for the country.

Personal Attributes

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is known for his dedication, strategic vision, and ability to implement impactful policies.

His medical background and experience in public health have informed his approach to addressing the country's educational and energy challenges.

He is respected for his leadership skills, commitment to public service, and ability to engage with various stakeholders to achieve common goals.

Controversies

Throughout his political career, Dr. Prempeh has faced criticism and controversy, particularly regarding some of his public statements and decisions. However, he remains a significant figure in Ghanaian politics, with a strong support base within the NPP and among his constituents in Manhyia South.

Future Prospects

As Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the 2024 general elections, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's political career continues to ascend. His selection is seen as a strategic move to leverage his experience and achievements in education and energy, positioning him as a key player in the NPP's bid to retain power.