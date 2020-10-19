According to her, the PPP administration will construct good roads that link farms to market centres to ensure that farmers are able to transport their produce for sale easily, as one way of reducing poverty.

To accelerate job creation nationally, she said an inter-region highway will be built with the same high quality throughout the country to open up the country for investment and development.

According to her, the PPP government will innovate ways that will reduce the rate of youth unemployment in the country.

She said she will provide jobs to go round every Ghanaian in every region simultaneously.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, she noted that the PPP will kick-start its own industrial and economic revolution and the economic policy will revolve around agriculture and the use of state purchasing power if Ghanaians vote for her.

"Export based economy. We have so much to export. I'll develop our products to export like what I do in the Volta Region," she added.

The PPP flagbearer stated that the government will use purchasing power to ensure that we eat what we grow and use what we produce in Ghana. We will improve Ghana's business climate to enable investment in job creation so that people will stay at home to help develop the country and the economy.

Youth unemployment has been a major problem in this country for far too long and worsened in recent times.

She, however, appealed to the electorate to vote for the PPP to implement its innovative ideas to develop the country and assured Ghanaians that she is capable of leading the country as president.