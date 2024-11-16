Debate Napo ‘mano a mano’ if you are competent – Chairman Wontumi dares NDC

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on GHOne TV with Serwaa Amihere in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi stated that most Ghanaians are "happy" about Napo as a Vice Presidential candidate, despite controversy surrounding some of his utterances on campaign platforms. He further credited Napo for the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School policy.

“When we set up our first policy, free education, he was in charge. The same Napo, when he was transferred from education to the energy ministry, he was equally good. It’s about the policies, making sure they are good,” he argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Chairman Wontumi, a debate between the running mates of the NPP and the NDC is necessary to prove to Ghanaians which candidate is better suited for the office of Vice President for the next four years.

“What can you do? What have you done? This is how you can judge NAPO. Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang has to meet the debate mano a mano for everybody to see,” he challenged.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh served as the Minister for Education from 2017 to 2021, where he was adjudged the best minister in Ghana in both 2017 and 2019. He was subsequently reassigned to the Ministry of Energy in 2021, until Thursday, 11 July 2024, when he resigned after being selected as the NPP’s Vice Presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, and several party executives have rejected calls for a debate with the NPP's Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

In a recent campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region, Mahama stated that a debate is unnecessary and urged Dr Bawumia to debate the current state of the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT