ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Disregard report on date for NDC presidential primaries — Fifi Kwetey

Emmanuel Tornyi

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has charged Ghanaians to disregard reports the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled its presidential and parliamentary primaries for May 6, 2023.

Fifi Kwetey
Fifi Kwetey

Reports stated that the Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC met to draw a timetable for the presidential elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It said all regions should immediately resolve outstanding issues in the branches and constituency elections to pave way for the next programmes of the party.

That all regions should prepare today's Thank You programmes for National executives to execute before the end of January. That this should be followed by the orientation of new executives at all levels of the party.

NDC flag
NDC flag Pulse Ghana

It was also agreed that both Presidential and Parliamentary primaries take place concurrently.

But Fifi Kwetey in an interview with Citi News said any report on the presidential primaries that did not emanate from his office should be dismissed.

"We will be coming out with a formal announcement in due time. Disregard everything until my office comes out with a formal announcement. So everything that you see disregard until an official communication is out," Kwetey said.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Selling Bawumia to electorate is trying to convince people that kokonte is fried rice — Vormawor

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa

Ablakwa releases 20 controversial forecasts for 2023: 'Mahama will win NDC primaries by 95%'

John Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen

God will make 2023 better — Alan gives hope to Ghanaians