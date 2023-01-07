Reports stated that the Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC met to draw a timetable for the presidential elections.
Disregard report on date for NDC presidential primaries — Fifi Kwetey
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has charged Ghanaians to disregard reports the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled its presidential and parliamentary primaries for May 6, 2023.
Recommended articles
It said all regions should immediately resolve outstanding issues in the branches and constituency elections to pave way for the next programmes of the party.
That all regions should prepare today's Thank You programmes for National executives to execute before the end of January. That this should be followed by the orientation of new executives at all levels of the party.
It was also agreed that both Presidential and Parliamentary primaries take place concurrently.
But Fifi Kwetey in an interview with Citi News said any report on the presidential primaries that did not emanate from his office should be dismissed.
"We will be coming out with a formal announcement in due time. Disregard everything until my office comes out with a formal announcement. So everything that you see disregard until an official communication is out," Kwetey said.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh