Disregard report on date for NDC presidential primaries — Fifi Kwetey

It said all regions should immediately resolve outstanding issues in the branches and constituency elections to pave way for the next programmes of the party.

That all regions should prepare today's Thank You programmes for National executives to execute before the end of January. That this should be followed by the orientation of new executives at all levels of the party.

Pulse Ghana

It was also agreed that both Presidential and Parliamentary primaries take place concurrently.

But Fifi Kwetey in an interview with Citi News said any report on the presidential primaries that did not emanate from his office should be dismissed.