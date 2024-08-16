Dr. Kwame Nkrumah chased a lot of chiefs out of Ghana -NAPO

He stated, "The United Party, which brought forth the Progress Party, and others, later united to become the NPP, were founded by our chiefs."

He elaborated on how chiefs from different regions, including the Northern People’s Party, joined forces, noting that "the party belonged to all Ghanaians before the formation of the Ashanti party." NAPO also mentioned that Dr. Bawumia’s father, a royal, had to join the CPP to prevent the arrest of the Mamprusi chief during Nkrumah’s time.

NAPO asserted that the arrest and persecution of chiefs during this period contributed to the formation of various political groups that eventually merged to create the NPP.

“We are here today to meet and greet the chiefs because they are the founders and originators of our party [NPP]. Let me say this, the United Party which brought forth the Progress Party, and others and later united to become the NPP were founded by our chiefs. All the people who came from the northern part, the likes of the Northern People’s Party were all chiefs.

“… Kwame Nkrumah went and arrested all the chiefs of Annor and sent them to prison and he changed the Volta regional capital from Hohoe to Ho. He then arrested all the chiefs from Hohoe and imprisoned them. Chiefs from Accra all came and formed their party and even Muslims from the Zongo communities also formed their party to unite with the United party.

Pulse Ghana

“So, the party belonged to all Ghanaians before the formation of the Ashanti party. The leader of the Ashanti party was a chief and he elected his linguist, the Gas and Ewes were chiefs as well. I have visited Togbe Sri and the things the man said prove this is his party [NPP]. I have gone to Kete Krachi, Akwamufie, Kwahu, Akuapem, New Juabeng, Ga Mantse, Wassa Amenfi, Ahanta, Nzema, Essikado, Sekondi, Kumasi, Yendi, Denkyira and the party belongs to every Ghanaian because all the chiefs are singing the same tune.

"That’s why I’m saying our leader, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is also from a royal family. Because Kwame Nkrumah wanted to arrest the Mamprusi chief, Dr. Bawumia’s father left the Northern People’s Party to join the CPP to prevent the arrest of the Mamprusi chief and his transfer to Accra. Several chiefs had to run from the country because he threatened them,” NAPO posited.

NAPO, who is currently on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, made this known during a radio interview on August 16, 2024.