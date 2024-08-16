Dr. Kwame Nkrumah chased a lot of chiefs out of Ghana -NAPO

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, the 2024 Running Mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has provided historical context on how the ruling party was formed.

According to him, the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah allegedly "hunted and chased several Ghanaian chiefs out of the country during his regime," which led to the formation of various political parties.

He stated, "The United Party, which brought forth the Progress Party, and others, later united to become the NPP, were founded by our chiefs."

He elaborated on how chiefs from different regions, including the Northern People’s Party, joined forces, noting that "the party belonged to all Ghanaians before the formation of the Ashanti party." NAPO also mentioned that Dr. Bawumia’s father, a royal, had to join the CPP to prevent the arrest of the Mamprusi chief during Nkrumah’s time.

NAPO asserted that the arrest and persecution of chiefs during this period contributed to the formation of various political groups that eventually merged to create the NPP.

“We are here today to meet and greet the chiefs because they are the founders and originators of our party [NPP]. Let me say this, the United Party which brought forth the Progress Party, and others and later united to become the NPP were founded by our chiefs. All the people who came from the northern part, the likes of the Northern People’s Party were all chiefs.

“So, the party belonged to all Ghanaians before the formation of the Ashanti party. The leader of the Ashanti party was a chief and he elected his linguist, the Gas and Ewes were chiefs as well. I have visited Togbe Sri and the things the man said prove this is his party [NPP]. I have gone to Kete Krachi, Akwamufie, Kwahu, Akuapem, New Juabeng, Ga Mantse, Wassa Amenfi, Ahanta, Nzema, Essikado, Sekondi, Kumasi, Yendi, Denkyira and the party belongs to every Ghanaian because all the chiefs are singing the same tune.

"That’s why I’m saying our leader, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is also from a royal family. Because Kwame Nkrumah wanted to arrest the Mamprusi chief, Dr. Bawumia’s father left the Northern People’s Party to join the CPP to prevent the arrest of the Mamprusi chief and his transfer to Accra. Several chiefs had to run from the country because he threatened them,” NAPO posited.

NAPO, who is currently on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, made this known during a radio interview on August 16, 2024.

