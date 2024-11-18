EC accounts for Ahafo and Volta ballot papers to be destroyed

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability by auditing and destroying ballot papers for the Ahafo and Volta Regions. The process was concluded on Sunday, 17 November 2024, in the presence of all relevant stakeholders.

In a statement signed by Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, the EC confirmed that the exercise took place at Fonstat Limited, where the ballot papers were printed. “This exercise, which was conducted at Fonstat Limited, was witnessed by agents of the political parties, the National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, Ghana Police Service, and the Electoral Commission,” the statement noted.

The ballot papers, which were intended for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, will be destroyed by burning due to serialisation errors uncovered during an audit. The EC attributed the issue to gaps in the automated serialisation process, which disrupted the sequence of serial numbers.

“Our audit revealed that the printing house responsible for printing the ballots for Ahafo and Volta had encountered a number of challenges. While the printing process itself had proceeded smoothly, the serialisation, which was supposed to be done through an automated system to provide serial numbers in sequence, contained gaps,” the EC clarified in an earlier statement on 16 November 2024.

As a corrective measure, the EC decided to reprint the faulty ballot papers and promptly informed political parties during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Friday, 15 November. The Commission also assured stakeholders of its dedication to transparency throughout the process.

On Saturday, 16 November 2024, the EC destroyed a substantial quantity of defective ballot papers, including excess and scrap materials as well as printing plates. This exercise was conducted under strict supervision, with representatives from political parties, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security, and the Ghana Police Service present.

The EC reiterated its commitment to engaging political parties and stakeholders in the oversight of electoral material disposal. “The Commission reiterates its earlier commitment to inform the political parties and other stakeholders about the date and time for the disposal of the ballot papers, to enable them to observe the process,” the statement added.

