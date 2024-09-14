EC identifies errors in presidential nomination forms, starts correction procedures

According to Mr. Tetteh, the EC has already begun reviewing the nomination forms submitted from Monday and has written to the respective candidates to inform them of any errors detected.

“The law states that if there are errors on the form submitted, candidates have the right to effect those corrections,” he explained.

He indicated that one common error identified in the forms is the same individual endorsing multiple candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You may find that the candidate may not actually know whether you are supporting this person or not. When such errors are detected, we inform them because it will shorten the number of supporters expected,” he noted.

He also revealed that the EC has notified those who submitted their forms from Monday, 9th September 2024 to Thursday, 12th September 2024, to make necessary corrections. He noted that the commission will work overnight to review submissions and make the necessary corrections.

“The commission will give them up to tomorrow to make the necessary corrections,” Tetteh confirmed.

He further clarified that if a particular person endorsing two different candidates is identified, the candidate must obtain a new endorsement from another individual within the stipulated time.

“Because today is the last day for filing, the commission will allow them up to tomorrow to complete this process,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the commission, the final deadline for any form of correction is 24 hours from the deadline, giving candidates until Saturday, September 14, 2024, to ensure their forms are in order.

“From Monday up to yesterday, candidates were expected to make all corrections within the stipulated time, which is up to today. But because some filings are ongoing today, the commission will extend the deadline to tomorrow,” Tetteh stated.

Pulse Ghana

EC sets September 17 to announce candidates for December 2024 elections