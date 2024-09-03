EC is a great threat to Ghana's democracy - Nyaho-Tamakloe

“I am saying at the moment, the greatest threat to have democracy is the Electoral Commission, that is the greatest threat to our democracy, and if we are not careful, they will lead this country into destruction, mark my words,” he asserted.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasised that the EC’s actions could destabilise the nation, drawing from his own experiences, “I've seen coup d'etat in this country, I have been part of coup d'etat in this country, and I know what I'm talking about. I spent almost five years of my life in prison.”

He raised concerns over recent developments, citing specific issues such as the unauthorised transfer of voters between constituencies without necessary consent, which he believes could disrupt the electoral process.

“How on earth can transfers be made from one particular constituency to another without the consent of others? These are facts,” he questioned.

These comments come at a time when the Electoral Commission is facing increasing scrutiny from various stakeholders, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as Ghana prepares for its 2024 general elections.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe slams NPP for performing poorly

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe had earlier stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot win the 2024 general elections if it is free and fair.

Dr. Tamakloe also shared his thoughts on the upcoming election, saying, “I don’t know who will win the next election. That I can’t tell.” However, he expressed his doubts about the NPP’s chances, stating, “What I’m saying is that if NPP allows the next election to be held freely, there is no way they can win.”

When asked to choose between Mahama and Bawumia as leaders, Dr. Tamakloe replied, “I will always go in for somebody who has done it before and has experience. So this will be Mahama.” He emphasised the importance of experience in leadership.