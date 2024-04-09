Economic Fighters League calls for an end to NPP-NDC rule in Ghana

The alliance between the National Interest Movement, spearheaded by Dr. Abu Sakara, and Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, the group said signifies a significant step towards breaking the stronghold of the political duopoly.

In a statement, the group said the collaborative effort underscores the recognition that true strength lies in unity, as we strive for inevitable but necessary change in our nation.

It also added that solidarity and collaboration are the foundational principles upon which any movement for change must be built. It is through joining forces, united in purpose and determination, that we can effectively confront and overcome the pervasive influence of corruption within the political establishment.

It called on Ghanaians, regardless of background or affiliation, a role to play in shaping the future of the country.

The statement also served as a rallying cry for all Ghanaians to organize and establish alliances with movements aimed at challenging the duopoly.

The upcoming election, it said, presents a critical opportunity to rescue and rebuild our nation for the betterment of future generations.

It added that it is a call to action, particularly for the youth of Ghana, to actively engage in the political process and contribute to shaping the destiny of our nation.

