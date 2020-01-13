He said the current voters' register is credible enough for the 2020 elections. Adding that "we don't need a new register for the 2020 presidential elections."

"Electoral Commission decision to compile a new register is stupidity and senseless the register made Akufo-Addo the President in 2016 so there is no need to change the register," Inusah Fuseini said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

He believes the EC is purposefully attempting to disenfranchise some people with the new register.

According to him, if the reason for the EC for the compilation of a new register is the high rate of manual verification, then the problem is with the software, not the voters’ register.

He stressed that compiling a new Voters Register will not change the results of the 2020 elections.

He said the reasons for compiling a new voters' register are not tangible enough to incur more cost to the State.

EC's reasons

The EC has asked Parliament to approve GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.

The commission said there is a need to replace outmoded biometric machines.

However, the NDC has reiterated its opposition to the EC's move to compile a new biometric voters register.

The party said it is illogical.