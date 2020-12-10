The party's candidate lawyer Ohene Darko won the seat after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) contended that the man in whose favour the seat was declared did not win.

The number brings to 13 the number of seats the NDC has won in the Central Region and this brings to a total of 136 seats.

The NDC insisted that it has won 140 parliamentary thus controlling the next Parliament but the NPP has disputed that claim.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu accused the government of trying to subvert the will of Ghanaians in five out of 140 constituencies where it won the parliamentary election.

He said: "There are attempts by the NPP government, led by Akufo-Addo, to shamefully attempt to subvert the sovereign rule of the Ghanaian people and even reduce our parliamentary numbers by five, targeting, Tarkwa, Upper Denkyira West, Sefwi Wiawso, Sene West and Techiman South."

"In Upper Denkyira West, even after collation and reconciliation, it is the NDC that won the seat there. They have threatened the Electoral Officer, saying that they will eliminate and kill him if he so declares the results in favour of the NDC," he added.