According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the declaration by the EC is flawed and one that would not be accepted by the NDC.

Addressing the press, he said, "We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting President as the winner of the 2020 elections."

"As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair…We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation," he added.

Nana Addo won the election after polling over six million votes, which represents 51.59 of the total votes cast.

Mahama polled 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total votes cast.

Haruna Iddrisu said Mahama petitioned the EC before the results were announced to voice his concerns over the collation of the results but it was treated with contempt.

He said: "That (petition) was treated with the utmost contempt and that we consider unacceptable. We also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted…this evening Ghana’s democracy has come under severe attack and needs some rescue urgently.

"If not rescued these attacks will foster and grow into future elections and that will disfigure our track record, as a true democratic nation."