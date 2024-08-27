ADVERTISEMENT
Election 2024: Mahama beats Bawumia in Pulse Election Polls after manifestos

Evans Annang

Former President John Dramani Mahama has shown a significant lead over his main opponent, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming 2024 general elections, according to recent online polls conducted by Pulse Ghana after both flagbearers unveiled their manifestos.

Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama
The polls, held on social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp, revealed a substantial preference for Mahama among voters.

Recommended articles

The poll results from X
On WhatsApp, out of 10,069 votes cast, Mahama secured 8,208 votes, representing 76.72%, while Bawumia received 2,491 votes, equating to 23.28%.

Similarly, on X, Mahama garnered 79% of the votes, compared to Bawumia’s 21%. These results suggest a strong preference for Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), over his opponent, Dr Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

The poll results from WhatsApp
Mahama's lead in these polls might reflect the prevailing public sentiment, as many voters express their support for his leadership and policies, particularly amidst economic challenges and governance concerns.

These online polls, while not necessarily predictive of the actual electoral outcome, provide a snapshot of the current political landscape, capturing voter concerns and preferences.

Some of the responses from the poll
As the election season progresses, both candidates will likely intensify their campaigns to secure the support of undecided voters and solidify their respective bases.

The results underscore the importance of addressing key issues such as economic stability, job creation, and governance reforms, which will be central to voters' decisions in the upcoming elections.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

