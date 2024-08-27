Election 2024: Mahama beats Bawumia in Pulse Election Polls after manifestos

Pulse Ghana

On WhatsApp, out of 10,069 votes cast, Mahama secured 8,208 votes, representing 76.72%, while Bawumia received 2,491 votes, equating to 23.28%.

Similarly, on X, Mahama garnered 79% of the votes, compared to Bawumia’s 21%. These results suggest a strong preference for Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), over his opponent, Dr Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

Mahama's lead in these polls might reflect the prevailing public sentiment, as many voters express their support for his leadership and policies, particularly amidst economic challenges and governance concerns.

Dr Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, has emphasised his vision for continuity and economic growth. However, these early indicators highlight the uphill task he faces in swaying public opinion ahead of the 2024 elections.

These online polls, while not necessarily predictive of the actual electoral outcome, provide a snapshot of the current political landscape, capturing voter concerns and preferences.

As the election season progresses, both candidates will likely intensify their campaigns to secure the support of undecided voters and solidify their respective bases.