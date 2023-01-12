Francis Addai-Nimoh to join NPP presidential race

Earlier, Addai-Nimoh stated that Ghana needs a practical, honest, and capable leader to serve as President, the main motivation in seeking to run for the highest office of the land with the NPP.

He said the NPP's agenda of breaking the 8 can only be possible if a fresh face is introduced as the party's candidate for the general elections.

Pulse Ghana

He contested in the NPP's presidential primary in 2014 and lost the bid.

Addai-Nimoh's first election campaign had him elected as the Member of Parliament in 2008 for the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti region, serving with the NPP until 2017.

He served as the Ranking Member of Parliament on the Select Committee on Environment, Science, and Technology.