The NPP stalwart will formally announce his decision to contest the party's presidential race on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Francis Addai-Nimoh to join NPP presidential race
Francis Addai-Nimoh is lacing boot to contest again at the impending primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be elected as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.
Earlier, Addai-Nimoh stated that Ghana needs a practical, honest, and capable leader to serve as President, the main motivation in seeking to run for the highest office of the land with the NPP.
He said the NPP's agenda of breaking the 8 can only be possible if a fresh face is introduced as the party's candidate for the general elections.
He contested in the NPP's presidential primary in 2014 and lost the bid.
Addai-Nimoh's first election campaign had him elected as the Member of Parliament in 2008 for the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti region, serving with the NPP until 2017.
He served as the Ranking Member of Parliament on the Select Committee on Environment, Science, and Technology.
Although fairly unknown at first at the time, Addai-Nimoh ran in the 2014 NPP flagbearer leadership race and placed 3rd out of 7 candidates, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became the leader of the party.
