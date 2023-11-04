ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Police assure preparedness for NPP Flagbearer contest today

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police Service has issued a reassuring statement about its preparedness to maintain law and order during the upcoming New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer contest, scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

This election is set to bring together over 200,000 delegates from across the country to select a candidate for the NPP to lead in the 2024 general elections.

In the statement, signed by Director ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Police Service affirmed its commitment to ensuring adequate security throughout the event, both during and after the elections. The goal is to guarantee peace, security, and the maintenance of law and order during this significant political event.

The NPP's flagbearer contest is a crucial stage in the party's preparation for the 2024 general elections, and as such, it is expected to draw a large and diverse crowd of participants and observers.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining a safe and secure environment for the democratic process, the Police Service is taking proactive measures to ensure that the event proceeds smoothly.

This level of preparedness includes coordination with various stakeholders involved in the election process, illustrating the commitment to collaborative efforts in ensuring a peaceful and lawful atmosphere during the contest.

As part of their duty to protect and serve, the Ghana Police Service is well aware of the significance of maintaining public safety during such gatherings. By issuing this statement, they aim to instill confidence in the public and event participants, assuring them that the Police Service will be on hand to ensure that the flagbearer contest proceeds without any disruptions.

Their preparedness and commitment to maintaining law and order are emblematic of the dedication of the Police Service to the democratic process and their determination to facilitate a secure and peaceful environment for the expression of the people's political will.

The entire nation will be watching as the NPP makes a crucial decision, and with the police standing ready, there's confidence that the event will unfold smoothly and securely.

Read the Police full statement below;

Police statement on their readiness for NPP Presidential Primaries.
Police statement on their readiness for NPP Presidential Primaries. Pulse Ghana
