Ghanaians prefer Jane Naana as vice president over Napo in Pulse Ghana polls

On Pulse Ghana’s WhatsApp channel, where followers were asked to choose their preferred vice president, thirty thousand people participated. Out of this number, an impressive sixteen thousand voted for Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, while Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, received five thousand nine hundred votes.

On Facebook, nine hundred and sixty-eight followers voted, with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang garnering four hundred and ninety-five votes, representing 52% of the total, while Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh polled four hundred and seventy-three votes, representing 48%.

On Instagram, two thousand nine hundred and sixty followers participated in the poll, and two thousand five hundred and forty-four expressed their preference for Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, compared to Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s four hundred and sixteen votes.

On X, a total of five hundred and forty-eight votes were cast, with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang receiving 74% of the votes, while Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh secured 26%.

From these statistics, it is clear that an overwhelming majority of Pulse Ghana’s followers favour the NDC’s Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang over the NPP’s Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as Ghana’s vice president.

Notably, these polls were conducted and closed a few days before Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s formal introduction as the NPP's running mate by their flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, 9 July. During the event, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh made controversial comments, asserting that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has developed Ghana better than all his predecessors, including the country’s founder and first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.