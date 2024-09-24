Hassan Ayariga promises GH¢5,000 minimum salary for all Ghanaian workers

Ayariga, who has long positioned himself as an advocate for the working class, emphasised that the current minimum wage is insufficient to support a decent standard of living.

He argued that the GH¢5,000 minimum salary would not only lift many workers out of poverty but also increase disposable income, which in turn would stimulate local businesses and boost the overall economy.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium on Sunday, September 22, 2024, of the launch of the APC manifesto dubbed the Nation's Manifesto on the mantra "Transforming Ghana and Restoring Hope", Ayariga said he will also implement a bi-weekly salary system where people will be paid every two weeks instead of monthly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, he said he will increase the minimum wage from the current GH¢18 to between GH¢150 and GH¢300.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, salaries in Ghana were appalling and could not even take care of people's basic needs.

Corruption fight

On the fight against corruption, Ayariga vowed to uproot corruption by jailing corrupt officials and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayariga said anyone found guilty of corruption will suffer the consequences with his or her family.

NDC stole 24-hour economy

Touching on the much-touted 24-hour economy policy by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, said the policy was an initiative that belonged to the APC adding that it did not originate from the NDC.

According to him, the APC introduced the policy as far back as 2016.

"The 24-hour economy was introduced by Hassan Ayariga in 2016 and 2024. It is not for the NDC. It is a stolen manifesto policy by the NDC," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Govt's Gold for Oil is a scam

Samuel Worlanyo Mensah also described the government's "Gold for Oil" initiative as a "scam and fraudulent" policy that enriches a few at the expense of the entire country.

He indicated that the policy had enriched many middle-men, while the general public continued to suffer under high fuel prices, gaining nothing from its natural resources.