Some warned that efforts to attract more foreign direct investment into Ghana may hit a snag due to corruption.

At a forum centered on fighting corruption organized by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) consortium, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the British High Commissioner revealed that some investors remain skeptical of dealings in Ghana.

A recent survey by IMANI Africa rated the government’s handling of corruption at 23.60 percent.

The Afrobarometer survey also noted that 53 percent of Ghanaians say corruption worsened "somewhat" or "a lot" in 2018.

Ghana is currently ranked 118 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings.

The rank of Ghana deteriorated to 118 in 2019 from 114 in 2018. Ease of Doing Business in Ghana averaged 92.83 from 2008 until 2019, reaching an all-time high of 120 in 2017 and a record low of 60 in 2010.

Ghana beyond corruption in the country - Dutch Ambassador cries

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Ghana, Ron Strikker, noted that anti-corruption efforts were just as important as promotion efforts by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

He has tasked the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) to pursue a "Ghana beyond corruption" agenda as the government launched its 'Ghana beyond aid' policy.

The Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, advocated the use of investigative journalism as a key tool to unearthing corruption.

"Investigative journalism really helps. I see this in my own country where it’s not always only corruption that is targeted but mismanagement of funds. Journalists investigating may take time and of course, it takes a lot of effort but it is important that something come to the light. We all know corruption does not like or accept the light, it doesn’t like transparency so if journalists come to the point to investigate issues and bring things to the forefront, it will really help in the fight.

"We have Dutch investors, we have Dutch companies that want to do business here in Ghana and we know what the effect of corruption is. It is very negative. You can organize 10 GIPC trips to the Netherlands to promote investment and trade in Ghana but if those companies hear about the corrupt practices going on in a particular then they simply will not come or at least they will be very reluctant to do so," Ron Strikker said.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Ghana, Ron Strikker

Fight corruption - U.S Ambassador to Ghana government

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, made a strong case for Ghana to take her corruption fight to levels where people caught indulging in the practice face heavy sanctions.

She said the high perception of corruption among state institutions, has the potential to affect the business confidence of investors.

She made this known at a public forum on the "Cost of corruption in Ghana - deliberations for remedy".

She urged authorities to crack the whip and punish corrupt persons to restore confidence in the system.

"Corruption is not a victimless crime, it actually involves stealing directly from people. Globally, corruption cost 5% of GDP, it increases the cost of doing business and reduces investment in countries perceived to be generally corrupt. Under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, American companies are forbidden from engaging in bribery and corruption under penalty of our laws which are vigorously enforced.

"West Africa loses 1.95 billion US dollars each year in the illicit trading in fisheries and other marine resources alone. On top of that, illegal mining, logging, and wildlife trafficking cause nations and citizens even more.

"As we discuss this in small groups following this encounter, we ask Ghanaians not to admire the problem but to deliberate on what is working well, what can be strengthened and how and what additional actionable measures can be put in place going forward."

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan

Australian High Commissioner speaks on corruption

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes said he is intrigued that corruption is a problem in Ghana given that the country is dominated by Christians.

Barnes who is an atheist said corruption is not only illegal but against Christian teachings.

Corruption, he said, should not be an issue eating up a country in which the Christian population constitutes approximately 71.2% of the entire population.

Speaking at the launch of a strategic plan of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition in Accra on September 25, 2019, Barnes pointed out that although he doesn't believe in the existence of God, he knows "corruption is clearly against Christian teachings".

His comments come barely a month after Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker suggested to Ghana to pursue what he termed a "Ghana Beyond Corruption".

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes

UK High Commissioner on corruption

The UK High Commissioner, Iain Walker, also noted the toll that corruption has on governance.

"Corruption does seem to one thing [that everyone] has absolute consensus, that it is bad for democracy… In the many conversions I have, what I hear is that this is something that needs to be much more fervently tackled," he said.