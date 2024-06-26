I told Ghanaians that we have the knowledge to revive the economy — Nana Addo

Speaking at the presentation of credentials to nine newly appointed diplomats at the Jubilee House, on Monday June 24, 2024, he said "If you will recollect, I did say, at the height of the pandemic, that we knew how to bring the economy back to life, but did not know how to bring people back to life.

"This remark was made to justify the extraordinary expenditures that Government was forced to make during the pandemic to afford relief and protection to the population. I believe, in all humility, that the nation is today appreciative of the validity of my statement, as our economic recovery is strongly on course.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has delivered an optimistic assessment of the nation's economic trajectory, asserting that the country's ailing economy is not only rebounding but poised to surprise the world with its robust recovery.

His statement comes at a critical juncture, as Ghana navigates through a complex landscape of global economic uncertainties and domestic challenges.

He said the economy is experiencing a robust rebound after facing significant challenges in the past two years.

Amin Adam also stated that under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the government has implemented a series of bold economic reforms and stimulus measures aimed at stabilising the economy.

These measures he said included fiscal consolidation, debt restructuring which has been ended, and initiatives to diversify the economy and reduce dependency on volatile commodity markets.

Ghana's GDP growth has shown a significant uptick, with projections suggesting a return to pre-pandemic growth levels.

Key sectors such as agriculture, services, and industry are witnessing renewed vigour, bolstered by both public and private sector investments.



