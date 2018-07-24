I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out

news

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyekum has revealed that he will exit as a lawmaker in 2020.

He said this will be his final term as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin Central.

According to Mr. Agyapong, his wife after watching the video tendered in evidence against him by MP for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, got angry and advised him not to contest the seat again.

“My wife told me not to contest again after watching the video. She agrees that indeed what I said was true. I will leave Parliament and become a star", he said.

Agyapong is under probe from the Privileges Committee of Parliament for allegedly describing Parliamentarians as lazy.

Mr. Agyapong appeared before the privileges committee yesterday and rendered an unqualified apology to parliament and its leadership, insisting that he said parliament was cheap and not useless.

He added, "My constituents will see how hard life will be for them when I leave parliament. I will not contest again” he opined on Adom TV’s Badwam program.