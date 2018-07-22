Pulse.com.gh logo
Kweku Baako owns a mining company- Kennedy Agyapong reveals


Number 12 Kweku Baako owns a mining company- Kennedy Agyapong reveals

The Assin Central MP revealed the identity of the company as C&J, saying the veteran journalist has been engaged in mining for years.

play

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong is alleging that veteran journalist Kweku Baako owns a mining company.

READ MORE: Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council

He further described Mr Baako as hypocritical, despite not showing any prove of wrong doing on the part of Mr Baako.

Mining is legal in Ghana and owning a mining company does not make one a criminal. However, Mr Agyapong's claim is part of grand scheme to accuse the veteran journalist and Anas Aremeyaw Anas as corrupt persons.

“I have dig Kweku Baako and his boy (referring to Anas) very well. I have documents to suggest that he owns a mining company call C&J and he has been managing this company for years," he said on Net2 TV.

“He should be very careful because I have lots of information about him. He preaches virtues and practices vices,” he added.

READ MORE: I didn't kill J.B Danquah - Anas confesses

Since the airing of Anas' Number12 investigative piece on football corruption in Ghana, Mr Agyapong has waged a sustained media attacks on Anas and Mr Baako.

