Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has dragged ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to the Ghana General Legal Council.

In a complaint letter dated July 5, 2018 addressed to the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online, Mr Agyapong is asking that disciplinary action should be taken against Anas as a lawyer.

“I refer to the above subject matter and respectfully write to lodge a formal complaint in my capacity as citizen of Ghana and a Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency against a Lawyer by name, ANAS AREMEYAW ANAS,” Mr Agyapong said in the letter he sent to the General Legal Council.

Mr Agyapong is complaining that Anas misconducted himself professionally as a lawyer in a manner that bordered on “moral turpitude.”

The maverick politician has been on a one-man crusade against Anas since his expose about the corrupt dealings at the Ghana Football Association was released.

The MP has, in the past weeks, been publishing materials in his bid to discredit the investigative journalist, who has released an a piece on the rot in Ghana football.