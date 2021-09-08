I won’t retract my ‘Do or Die’ comment; it’s just an idiomatic expression – Mahama

Speaking on Moonlite FM in Sunyani, he said he stands by his comment.

“It is an idiomatic expression. In the English Language, we have idioms in there. I think those who left school early do not understand idiomatic expressions. Do or die means a critical assignment you have, and you must do the needful or perish. What it means is that [officials of the] NDC shouldn’t wait and go to the Supreme Court again.”

“So we have to do whatever we need to do at the polling station and the collation centres. So I won’t retract. The next election for NDC is going to be a do-or-die affair because we have to do the right thing at the polling stations. So I’m telling all our party executives that they must be at the polling stations and make sure the right thing is done. They must also be at the collation centres and make sure the right thing is done.”

While on his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Bono Region, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC on Tuesday said his party will be more vigilant during the 2024 general elections.

Pulse Ghana

“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won.”