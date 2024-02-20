Addressing concerns and speculations about potential shifts in leadership within the Majority Caucus, Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, emphasized the stability and unity among caucus members.
Ignore reports of changes in majority leadership in Parliament – Majority caucus
The Majority caucus in Parliament has tasked Ghanaians to ignore reports of impending changes to its leadership.
Recommended articles
He stated, “The publications that are going around are false, the majority caucus has not made any changes to its leadership, and the majority caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership and we want to tell you to ignore any such publication.”
Rumors were rife about the potential removal of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to be replaced by his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.
In fact, the National Council and NEC meeting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday had this change as an agenda. However, no decision was taken.
Addressing journalists in Parliament, a group of NPP MPs led by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu warned that no change will be countenanced.
“We are confident in the leadership that we have and the status quo shall remain,” Osei Owusu added.
The Bekwai MP added that the caucus is unaware of external attempts to make any changes to its leadership adding that only the caucus has the right and power to make changes to its leadership.
Osei Owusu further highlighted the importance of maintaining a cohesive front to address legislative matters and pursue the government’s agenda.
According to him, they are satisfied with the work of the current leadership led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh