I'll be the next president of Ghana if it's God's will — Joe Ghartey declares

The former 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament addressing supporters and sympathizers of the NPP after filing his nomination form on Saturday, June 24, 2023, said politics is not about what one will get but rather about what one can do for humanity.

He said leadership should be about "blessing people so God can bless you" adding that he was not desperate to become the President of Ghana but noted that if it is the will of God, he will be the next President.

"If it's God's will I will be the president of Ghana. I will not force things," he added.

The NPP on Saturday, June 24, 2023, closed the filing of nominations for its presidential primary.

The exercise which opened on Friday, May 26, 2023, saw 10 out of the 11 flagbearer hopefuls file their nominations in their bid to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

Ten stalwarts of the NPP have made filed to lead the party.

Joe Ghartey who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, became the 10th to file his nominations while a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh submitted forms to contest.

Others who filed their nominations to contest the flagbearership were Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.