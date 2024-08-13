I'll cancel betting tax when I win 2024 elections - Mahama

"Boys are hustling and there are no jobs so they do little betting for some beans (food). You see, so I understand. It’s a matter that concerns the youth very much, so we have already said when we come into office, we will abolish the betting tax," Mr Mahama stressed.

He acknowledged that although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal conditions necessitated the tax, the government should explore other ways of generating revenue.

"We know this government and IMF have signed an agreement, that is why they introduced the betting tax, but we have to find alternative revenue to plug the hole that the betting tax will cost," the NDC leader stated.

Mr Mahama also noted that once the 24-hour economy is implemented, young people would be engaged and less reliant on betting for income.

In August last year, the Ghana Revenue Authority announced new taxes that would be automatically deducted at the point of pay-out for all betting, gaming, and lottery wins.

John Mahama has also said he will recoup all monies embezzled under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking at the NDC’s Youth Manifesto launch on Monday, August 12, Mahama emphasised, “We are at the lowest point in our national life, and we need to make big changes for the future we want.”

He criticised the current administration, stating, “The situation for young people has become increasingly troubling. Unemployment is high, leaving many of you without hope or direction. Every day seems worse for most young people, while a few people misuse our resources. This cannot continue! We shall recover every stolen money!”