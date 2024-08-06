Ghanaians will get 100% internet coverage when I become President - Bawumia

"When we assumed office, internet coverage was at a mere 32%. Today, we have increased it to 73%, and we are committed to achieving full coverage," he stated.

Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of internet access for economic development and modernisation, suggesting that universal coverage would significantly enhance digital inclusion and connectivity for all Ghanaians.

“I want the internet coverage in Ghana to be 100 percent. When we came into government it was 32% and Today it’s 72 percent and when I become President I will take it to 100%,” he said.

The Vice President's promise forms a key part of his campaign, aiming to leverage digital technology for national growth. With this ambitious goal, Dr Bawumia seeks to position Ghana as a leader in digital infrastructure in Africa. The commitment to expanding internet access underscores the NPP's broader agenda of digital transformation, which includes initiatives in e-governance, digital financial services, and technology-driven education.

Dr Bawumia's announcement has been met with optimism by supporters who view it as a critical step towards bridging the digital divide in Ghana. As the country moves closer to the general elections, internet coverage is expected to be a significant issue, with the NPP positioning itself as the party capable of delivering comprehensive digital solutions.

According to the legislator, Ghanaians would not accept his party, the NPP's campaign message if they do not apologise for the hardships under their governance.

“Let’s go out there with humility, apologise to Ghanaians, and admit your mistakes before you can convince anybody to vote for you. If we ignore the hardships Ghanaians are going through, they will never accept what we are saying. You first have to admit that there are hardships, let’s give NPP another chance, and I know we have all learnt our lessons,” he urged.