DJ Azonto joins NPP rally weeks after calling out Bawumia

Selorm Tali

In an unexpected turn of events, DJ Azonto has made it into the news again, all the way from Manfe, Eastern Region, after his surprise appearance at a rally for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The popular musician energised the crowd with a lively performance of his hit song "Fa No Fom." Adding to the excitement, DJ Azonto also distributed dollars to supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), delighting the crowd and boosting the rally's atmosphere.

Social media recordings captured the electrifying moment DJ Azonto took the stage, his performance igniting the crowd. The audience's enthusiasm was infectious, and many fans were thrilled by his gesture of sharing money.

In May this year, the Ghanaian musician criticised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia, for what he described as the unfair use of his intellectual property.

This followed an incident where the Vice President was seen dancing to DJ Azonto's song 'Fa No Fom' during a campaign rally in Nalerigu, in the Northeast Region. According to the musician's management, Dr. Bawumia used the song without consent.

DJ Azonto's management team, known as the Rolls Royce Family, demanded $1 million in compensation. However, it is unclear if Dr. Bawumia's campaign has contacted DJ Azonto regarding any compensation.

DJ Azonto recently released a new song titled "Letter to King Paluta," in which he mentions receiving $10 million in compensation from the current Vice President of Ghana. This statement adds another layer of intrigue to his appearance at the rally.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.

