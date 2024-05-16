The management team of Ghanaian artist DJ Azonto, known as the Rolls Royce Family, has expressed its disappointment in press statement.

"This unauthorized use of our artist's property for campaign purposes is unacceptable and a clear infringement of intellectual property rights," the statement read. "As the rightful managers of DJ Azonto's work, we were neither approached for permission nor did we authorize the use of 'Fa No Fom' in any capacity related to the Vice President's campaign."

"In light of this infringement, we demand a compensation of $10 million. This amount reflects the value of the work and the damages incurred to the artist and management due to its misuse in such a high-profile campaign," the statement continued.

The management team also stressed their willingness to collaborate with political candidates, provided that the proper channels are followed. They urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team to address the issue immediately and take steps to prevent similar oversights in the future.

"We urge Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team to immediately address this issue and take steps to prevent such oversights in the future," the Rolls Royce Family stated. "We also request a fair and timely settlement from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's team to resolve the unauthorized use of DJ Azonto's song in a manner that protects and respects intellectual property rights of the country."

Pay me $10M compensation for using my song to campaign - DJ Azonto to Dr Bawumia

