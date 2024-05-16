The NPP flagbearer has been captured dancing to DJ Azonto's 'Fa No Fom' song during a campaign rally in the North East Region, Nalerigu. According to the management of the Ghanaian musician, Dr Bawumia used the song without consent.
Pay me $10M compensation for using my song to campaign - DJ Azonto to Dr Bawumia
Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto is unhappy and calling out Dr Bawumia over what he has described as unfair use of his intellectual property.
The management team of Ghanaian artist DJ Azonto, known as the Rolls Royce Family, has expressed its disappointment in press statement.
In the public statement, the Rolls Royce Family management condemned the use of their artist's work without permission, labelling it as "unacceptable and a clear infringement of intellectual property rights." The management emphasized that they were not approached for permission and did not authorize the use of "Fa No Fom" in any capacity related to the Vice President's campaign.
"This unauthorized use of our artist's property for campaign purposes is unacceptable and a clear infringement of intellectual property rights," the statement read. "As the rightful managers of DJ Azonto's work, we were neither approached for permission nor did we authorize the use of 'Fa No Fom' in any capacity related to the Vice President's campaign."
In response to the infringement, they are demanding a compensation of $10 million to reflect the value of the work and the damages incurred due to its misuse in a high-profile campaign.
"In light of this infringement, we demand a compensation of $10 million. This amount reflects the value of the work and the damages incurred to the artist and management due to its misuse in such a high-profile campaign," the statement continued.
The management team also stressed their willingness to collaborate with political candidates, provided that the proper channels are followed. They urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team to address the issue immediately and take steps to prevent similar oversights in the future.
"We urge Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team to immediately address this issue and take steps to prevent such oversights in the future," the Rolls Royce Family stated. "We also request a fair and timely settlement from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's team to resolve the unauthorized use of DJ Azonto's song in a manner that protects and respects intellectual property rights of the country."
This incident highlights the challenges artists face in protecting their intellectual property, especially in political campaigns and other high-profile events. Dr Bawumia's team is yet to respond to demands of Dj Azonto.
