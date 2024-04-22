ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I will never perform at any Sarkodie concert for less than $1m - DJ Azonto

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian disc jockey and musician, DJ Azonto, who considers himself a highly sought-after artist in Ghana, asserts that he will not settle for anything less than $1 million to perform at any Sarkodie show.

DJ Azonto
DJ Azonto

"I will not accept less than a million dollars to perform for Sarkodie at any of his future events," he said. His statement follows claims he made about being paid $80,000 to perform at Medikal's upcoming 02 Arena event in the United Kingdom.

Recommended articles

According to the "Fa No Fom" hitmaker, he sees himself as a top Ghanaian music star with a distinct brand who deserves to be paid more.

Dj Azonto
Dj Azonto Dj Azonto Pulse Ghana

"When you book me for a show, I will deliver value for the money spent. That is why I will not charge less than a million to perform for Sarkodie at any of his shows," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I considered Medikal's $80,000 offer because I consider him a brother after working as his DJ for many years, and he has been good to me," he claimed. "He has already booked an expensive hotel for me and my squad, and we plan to rock the 02 Arena in a few weeks."

DJ Azonto went on to say, "I was one of the few Ghanaian artists who could start a concert trend because of my unique stage presence and several successful songs."

He has performed on some major music stages, most notably his energetic appearance at the Ghana Music Awards UK event last year.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal and Fella Makafui

Video pops up of Fella Makafui claiming everything is okay in her marriage with Medikal

Okyeame Kwame

Any President that attempts to fight corruption will die in 2 weeks - Okyeame Kwame

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere