I will never perform at any Sarkodie concert for less than $1m - DJ Azonto

According to the "Fa No Fom" hitmaker, he sees himself as a top Ghanaian music star with a distinct brand who deserves to be paid more.

Dj Azonto Pulse Ghana

"When you book me for a show, I will deliver value for the money spent. That is why I will not charge less than a million to perform for Sarkodie at any of his shows," he said.

"I considered Medikal's $80,000 offer because I consider him a brother after working as his DJ for many years, and he has been good to me," he claimed. "He has already booked an expensive hotel for me and my squad, and we plan to rock the 02 Arena in a few weeks."

DJ Azonto went on to say, "I was one of the few Ghanaian artists who could start a concert trend because of my unique stage presence and several successful songs."