Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best among all the NPP flagbearer aspirants – Sammi Awuku

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, the NLA boss said that the vice president has convinced him that he is the best man to lead Ghana after an interaction he had with him.

"God willing, if the NPP opens nominations and His Excellence the Vice President decides to contest, I will support him.

"I asked him two critical questions, including why he wanted to become president. And he told me that his major focus, if he should ever become president one day, is how to create a future of opportunities for young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The other people who will be contesting in the primaries are very strong people and stalwarts of the party, but he (Bawumia) is the 'primus inter pares," he said in Twi.

He added that the vice president had sacrificed a lot for the NPP, including leaving top positions at the Bank of Ghana and the African Development Bank so that he could serve the party.

Pulse Ghana

Sammy Awuku also said that Bawumia's testimony during the 2012 election petition did the NPP a lot of good.

Earlier today, the NPP has announced dates for its parliamentary and presidential aspirant contests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Monday, April 3, 2023, held meetings with the National Council on the timelines of the party's presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The presidential primary would open on Friday, May 26, 2023, and close on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

For the parliamentary primaries, nominations would open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.