I’ll ensure that the 2024 polls are free and fair – Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

During a meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that Ghana’s democratic credentials would remain intact following the elections.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has committed to ensuring that the December 7 elections will be free, fair, and peaceful. He assured that no candidate would be imposed on the country against the will of Ghanaians.
He indicated that the choice of a leader is the sovereign will of the people and that that democratic right will not be tampered with under his tenure.
“We are going to do everything possible to make sure that the elections to be held in December are free and fair and credible. We do not subscribe to the view that a group of people can manipulate the will of the people and impose a leader on them.
“We think that the choice of leader of a country should be the unreserved, unqualified exercise of sovereign will by the population in the country.
“We are going to do everything possible to make sure that the elections that are held in December reflect the will of our people.”
Relatedly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Nana Bediatuo Asante as an Ambassador-at-large.
Bediatuo received his new appointment during a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 24, 2024.
The appointment also saw the President honour nine newly appointed diplomats.
The appointed diplomats includes three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors, all entrusted with the critical task of representing Ghana in various countries and international organisations.
The newly appointed envoys include Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria; Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun, High Commissioner-designate to South Africa; Mr Ernest Yaw Amporful, High Commissioner-designate to Rwanda; Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Ambassador-designate to Türkiye; Mr Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador-designate to Belgium and the EU; Mrs Charity Gbedawo, Ambassador-designate to Morocco; Ms Abigail Naa Adzoko Kwashi, Ambassador-designate to Norway; Dr Robert Afriyie, Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia and the African Union; and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Ambassador-at-Large.