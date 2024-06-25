I’ll ensure that the 2024 polls are free and fair – Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

He indicated that the choice of a leader is the sovereign will of the people and that that democratic right will not be tampered with under his tenure.

“We are going to do everything possible to make sure that the elections to be held in December are free and fair and credible. We do not subscribe to the view that a group of people can manipulate the will of the people and impose a leader on them.

“We think that the choice of leader of a country should be the unreserved, unqualified exercise of sovereign will by the population in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to do everything possible to make sure that the elections that are held in December reflect the will of our people.”

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Nana Bediatuo Asante as an Ambassador-at-large.

Bediatuo received his new appointment during a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The appointment also saw the President honour nine newly appointed diplomats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointed diplomats includes three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors, all entrusted with the critical task of representing Ghana in various countries and international organisations.