Stop the comedy and jokes; Ghanaians are suffering – Mahama jabs Bawumia

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasised that the presidency is a serious responsibility that should be entrusted to capable individuals.

Speaking on the urgent challenges facing Ghanaians, he stressed that the upcoming 2024 election should not be trivialised with jokes and comedy.

Mahama criticised the trivialisation of the presidency in political campaigns, referencing the symbolic handover of a mythical steer.

He argued that the role of president must be taken seriously, especially given the current hardships faced by Ghanaians.

The former president also questioned Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s tendency to claim credit for the positive outcomes of the NPP government while avoiding responsibility for governance failures.

Mahama asserted that outdated slogans and deceptive practices have no place in Ghana's political landscape and that such conduct would not be tolerated by the electorate.

Mahama engages teachers union
Mahama engages teachers union Pulse Ghana

"Ghanaians are in dire straits and this is not the time for comedy. This is not for a concert party about passing the mythical steer to somebody. There is no space for stale falsehoods and gas lighting. It is unimaginable the narrative by some people that they have championed everything under this government, and at the same time are not responsible for anything under the same government because they were a self-styled driver's mate."

"It is simply not tenable and an insult to the intelligence of the electorates and the presidency cannot be presented to those who present themselves as the future when they have been at the epicentre of our disastrous present," he stated.

Mr Mahama insisted that outdated slogans and deceptive practices have no place in Ghana's current political landscape.

Evans Annang

