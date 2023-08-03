ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I'll vote for a presidential candidate who can defeat Mahama — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will support any New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant who can unite and win the 2024 presidential election for the party.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to him, the party delegates must build a strong formidable, and united front in order to win the 2024 general election.

Recommended articles

In a Twitter post, he said he will support a presidential candidate who can win the presidential election and inflict a third successive defeat on the perennial NDC presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

He also rejected allegations that the government has thrown its full force behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the claims are false and being made maliciously.

Earlier, Richard Nyamah, a member of the Alan Kyeremanten Campaign Team alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheming to have Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lead the party.

He said the President is trying to impose Bawumia to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Spokesperson for Alan's Campaign, Richard Nyamah indicated that President Akufo-Addo need not openly declare his support for the Vice President since everything is obvious and they have evidence.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

'Whoever introduced NPP's 'break the 8' lacks common sense' — KKD fumes

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia used to be Dr. Paul Acquah's errand boy at the Bank of Ghana — Kwabena Agyepong

NDC MP Isaac Adongo

Ken Ofori-Atta's mid-year budget review was a 'funeral dirge' — Adongo

Cassiel Ato Forson

Ambulance contract: Ato Forson accuses judge of bias