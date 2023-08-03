I'll vote for a presidential candidate who can defeat Mahama — Nana Addo

In a Twitter post, he said he will support a presidential candidate who can win the presidential election and inflict a third successive defeat on the perennial NDC presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

He also rejected allegations that the government has thrown its full force behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential primaries.

He said the claims are false and being made maliciously.

Earlier, Richard Nyamah, a member of the Alan Kyeremanten Campaign Team alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheming to have Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lead the party.

He said the President is trying to impose Bawumia to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.