I'll vote for a presidential candidate who can defeat Mahama — Nana Addo

According to him, the party delegates must build a strong formidable, and united front in order to win the 2024 general election.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will support any New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant who can unite and win the 2024 presidential election for the party.
In a Twitter post, he said he will support a presidential candidate who can win the presidential election and inflict a third successive defeat on the perennial NDC presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.
He also rejected allegations that the government has thrown its full force behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential primaries.
He said the claims are false and being made maliciously.
Earlier, Richard Nyamah, a member of the Alan Kyeremanten Campaign Team alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheming to have Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lead the party.
He said the President is trying to impose Bawumia to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.
Spokesperson for Alan's Campaign, Richard Nyamah indicated that President Akufo-Addo need not openly declare his support for the Vice President since everything is obvious and they have evidence.
