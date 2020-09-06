According to him, it is not his responsibility to clear or convict any of his appointees accused of engaging in acts of corruption in the discharge of their duties.

He said many of the actions taken by the government in dealing with alleged acts of corruption were within the remit of the law and expressed his commitment to the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

"I think that the fight against corruption that I have spearheaded is multifaceted. There are some to do with behaviour, others to do with institutional empowerment, you have the prosecutorial aspect of it and then you have off course sensitization," he said.

In an interview on Cape Coast-based ATL FM, he stated that people snare whenever sp[eaks on the government fighting corruption in the country.

"Every time, I want to underline this, I know people like to take snare at it but it's important that every time any allegation has been made against an appointee of mine I've got that allegation investigated whether by parliament, CHRAJ or the police," he said.