I'm the right man for the job to give Ghana financial freedom — NDC presidential aspirant

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah speaking to the media after facing the NDC's 12-member vetting committee on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, said his main goal is to restore the country's financial stability.

"I want to give Ghanaians a future. I want all the people in the NDC and the people of Ghana that I am the right man for the job. I want to build a new Ghana and give financial freedom to the nation," he stated.

Earlier, Kwaku Krobeah said when elected as flagbearer of the NDC and eventually wins the 2024 general elections, he would first establish an insurance package for all members of the party and also create jobs through the implementation of several sani­tation modules for the people.

According to him, agriculture would be mechanized and mod­ernised to attract the youth to take up agriculture as a profession instead of as a hobby.

He commended the party for giving everyone the op­portunity to contest the primaries and assured of his support for the eventual winner toward a resounding victory for the party in 2024.

Kwaku Kobeah who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Experts Limited Group in the UK expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the party for announcing the amount of GH¢500,000 as the filing fees.

He is a businessman in the United Kingdom, and an astute NDC member who has contributed immensely towards party activities.