According to the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, the circumstances surrounding Mrs Mensa's appointment reinforces his party's believe that she will not be a neutral electoral commissioner.

He also noted that the electoral commissioner can easily be controlled by the NPP for their electoral success in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election.

He was speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He said: Since time immemorial, we members of the NDC knew that woman was a full NPP person and her appointment now vindicates us."

"The circumstances surrounding the removal of the EC chair, and her appointment means anyone the president nominates will be seen as NPP Member,” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He added: “The NDC is also talking this way because it believes that the NPP will have the opportunity to manipulate the EC in the process. Jean Mensa is NPP sympathizer. And someone who is a sympathizer of the NPP will be managing the data that will be collected for the election.”