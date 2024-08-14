ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

John Mahama will be Ghana's next President - Kwaku Bonsam

Evans Annang

Ghanaian traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has declared that, whether the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) likes it or not, former President John Dramani Mahama will be declared president after the December 7 general elections.

Kwaku Bonsam
Kwaku Bonsam

The spiritualist said that the spiritual realm has spoken and endorsed Mr. Mahama as the next president.

Recommended articles

Nana Kwaku Bonsam in a media interview on Rainbow Radio in Accra stated, "I declare that I endorse John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming presidential election. Mahama is the next president of Ghana... Whether the NPP likes it or not, John Dramani Mahama will be declared the next president."

John Dramani Mahama will be the next president. He would be sworn in in 2025. If the gods had not revealed this to me, I would not be here declaring it. I don’t just make reckless declarations. Whether the NPP likes it or not, John Dramani Mahama will be declared the next president.’’

Former President John Dramani Mahama, during a media engagement at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, 7 July,
Former President John Dramani Mahama, during a media engagement at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, 7 July, Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

No amount of machinations and rigging will overturn what the spiritual realm has endorsed, he said.

Relatedly, John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will unveil its much-anticipated manifesto for the 2024 general elections on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The manifesto is expected to address key issues such as economic development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance.

Party leaders and supporters are eagerly anticipating the unveiling, which will serve as a blueprint for the NDC's campaign strategy.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr-Mohammed-Amin-Adam

Forgive us for the current economic crisis – Finance Minister ‘begs’ Ghanaians

NPP Elections: Wontumi re-elected as party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman

My children are back because Ghana is better than the UK – Chairman Wontumi

Bawumia enstooled Chief at Nsawam

Dr Bawumia enstooled as 'Chief of Internet'

Prof Baffour Agyemang-Duah

Stop Founders’ Day debate and fix the economy – Prof. Agyemang-Duah to politicians