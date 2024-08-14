John Mahama will be Ghana's next President - Kwaku Bonsam

Nana Kwaku Bonsam in a media interview on Rainbow Radio in Accra stated, "I declare that I endorse John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming presidential election. Mahama is the next president of Ghana... Whether the NPP likes it or not, John Dramani Mahama will be declared the next president."

John Dramani Mahama will be the next president. He would be sworn in in 2025. If the gods had not revealed this to me, I would not be here declaring it. I don’t just make reckless declarations. Whether the NPP likes it or not, John Dramani Mahama will be declared the next president.’’

No amount of machinations and rigging will overturn what the spiritual realm has endorsed, he said.

Relatedly, John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will unveil its much-anticipated manifesto for the 2024 general elections on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The event will take place in the Central Region, a strategic choice reflecting the party's commitment to engaging with constituents in pivotal areas.

The manifesto is expected to address key issues such as economic development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance.