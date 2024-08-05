Ken Agyapong urges NPP to admit mistakes and apologise for economic hardships

According to the legislator, Ghanaians would not accept his party, the NPP's campaign message if they do not apologise for the hardships under their governance. “Let’s go out there with humility, apologise to Ghanaians, and admit your mistakes before you can convince anybody to vote for you. If we ignore the hardships Ghanaians are going through, they will never accept what we are saying. You first have to admit that there are hardships, let’s give NPP another chance, and I know we have all learnt our lessons,” he urged.
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to acknowledge the current economic challenges in the country and render an apology to Ghanaians during its campaign ahead of the upcoming December 2024 General Elections.
Recommended articles
Speaking at the launch of the NPP Ablekuma South Constituency election campaign, Kennedy Agyapong emphasised the need for unity to ensure the party’s victory in the December 7 polls. “We are all not going to sit back, we will all support Dr Bawumia [NPP flagbearer] to win,” Kennedy Agyapong advised.
Kennedy Agyapong, known for his candid and often controversial statements, has built a reputation as a no-nonsense politician who is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means criticising his own party.
The ruling party, NPP, has faced increasing scrutiny and criticism over the country’s economic challenges. The party cites the global COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict as factors that have exacerbated economic difficulties, leading to inflation, unemployment, and general economic hardship for many Ghanaians. Despite these external factors, the NPP has been criticised for its handling of the economy, with some accusing the party of mismanagement.
As the 2024 General Elections approach, the NPP is gearing up for a crucial campaign. The party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who currently serves as the Vice President, is expected to lead the charge. However, internal party unity and a clear, honest approach to addressing the nation’s issues are seen as vital for the party’s success in the December 2024 polls.