Ken Agyapong urges NPP to admit mistakes and apologise for economic hardships

According to the legislator, Ghanaians would not accept his party, the NPP's campaign message if they do not apologise for the hardships under their governance. “Let’s go out there with humility, apologise to Ghanaians, and admit your mistakes before you can convince anybody to vote for you. If we ignore the hardships Ghanaians are going through, they will never accept what we are saying. You first have to admit that there are hardships, let’s give NPP another chance, and I know we have all learnt our lessons,” he urged.