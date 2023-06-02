He said Mahama has a proven track record of promoting economic growth and development in the country adding that his inclusive and forward-thinking vision, coupled with policies that reduce poverty and increase access to education and healthcare, demonstrate his commitment to the well-being of the ordinary Ghanaian.
Mahama has the ability to tackle Ghana's economic challenges — Stan Dogbe
Former Director of Communications at the Presidency Stan Dogbe has said John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the ability to restore Ghana's ailing economy back to improve the living conditions of the citizens.
According to him, Mahama's focus on investing in infrastructure to support economic growth and plan to tackle the debt crisis shows his determination to move Ghana forward.
Stan Dogbe in a Facebook post indicated that Mahama has demonstrated his dedication to job creation and supporting small businesses, proving that he is a leader who truly understands the needs of his people.
With Mahama at the helm, he said Ghanaians can be confident that the country will continue on a path towards a brighter future.
He believes his experience, vision, and unwavering dedication make him the ideal leader to steer our country toward greater prosperity.
He urged Ghanaians to unite behind Mahama and work together to build a stronger and prosperous Ghana.
