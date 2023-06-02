Mahama has the ability to tackle Ghana's economic challenges — Stan Dogbe

According to him, Mahama's focus on investing in infrastructure to support economic growth and plan to tackle the debt crisis shows his determination to move Ghana forward.

Stan Dogbe in a Facebook post indicated that Mahama has demonstrated his dedication to job creation and supporting small businesses, proving that he is a leader who truly understands the needs of his people.

With Mahama at the helm, he said Ghanaians can be confident that the country will continue on a path towards a brighter future.

He believes his experience, vision, and unwavering dedication make him the ideal leader to steer our country toward greater prosperity.