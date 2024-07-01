Mahama hates ‘Free SHS’ and he’ll cancel it when he wins – Nana B to Ghanaians

Nana B, speaking on Accra based Peace FM, emphasised that the NDC has consistently highlighted negatives rather than positives of the Free SHS policy, urging Ghanaians not to vote for Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

“Former President Mahama doesn’t like Free SHS and clearly when they come, they will cancel it. Their (NDC) behaviour and actions show they are against Free SHS.”

“If you have observed them, anytime they have the opportunity, they have never highlighted the positives. Every day it is the negatives.”

Nana B stressed that NDC MPs are jittery about the Free SHS bill which is yet to be presented to Parliament and called on Ghanaians not to vote for Mr Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

“When you listen to the NDC MPs, you will see they are very jittery. We plead with you, Ghanaians, to know that Mr. John Dramani Mahama will cancel the Free SHS if he comes back. He does not believe in it. His actions, utterances and behaviour are proof of his hatred for the policy.

“Ghanaians must know clearly the character of John Dramani Mahama; he’s been President before and he was against Free SHS. He never liked it. He said he won’t put his money into it. Vote against him. We want someone who will protect it; a party that is prepared to safeguard the Free SHS legacy,” he said.

Relatedly, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC has promised to prioristise the building of low cost housing if he wins the 2024 general elections.

Speaking during a meeting with executives of the National Tenants Union, the former president emphasised that housing is a crucial need that his government will address.

His plan includes a particular focus on low-cost housing for nurses, teachers, civil servants, doctors, and anyone with a steady income, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Mahama underscored the importance of offering social housing that is truly affordable for ordinary Ghanaians, as opposed to the so-called 'affordable' housing options priced in thousands of dollars and out of reach for many.