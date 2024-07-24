Mahama will not debate Bawumia - Isaac Adongo

However, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Adongo countered that Bawumia has failed as Vice President and lacks credibility due to his perceived dishonesty.

Adongo questioned why Akufo-Addo avoided debating Mahama in 2020, asking if it was due to Akufo-Addo’s lack of preparation or fear of being exposed. He challenged Bawumia to meet the press, as Mahama has done, to account for his actions instead of seeking a debate to revive his career.

“In 2020, was it because Akufo-Addo was clueless, was it because Akufo-Addo was insulting? Why wasn’t Akufo-Addo prepared to meet John Mahama in a debate in 2020? And now you are calling for a debate after you’ve messed up your career, you want to use John Mahama to resurrect your career, not because you’re going to say anything, you’re going to lie.”

“If you know that you are better and you have done well, John Mahama met the press, even as an opposition leader. Why are you not meeting the press? Let them put the questions to you, go and account to the press.”

Relatedly, Koku Anyidoho, a former member of the NDC, has said that he will lead a demonstration against John Mahama if he fails to debate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Anyidoho, the former president has yet to comment on Dr Bawumia’s call for a debate, with only Mahama’s associates suggesting that a debate is unnecessary. Anyidoho insists he is waiting for Mahama to personally decline the debate, promising to organise a "no debate, no presidency" demonstration against him.

“For now, it is JM’s aides/cult worshippers who are saying he would not participate in any debate. I am waiting for JM himself to be bold and say to the hearing of Ghanaians that he would not participate in a debate & I will lead a massive ‘No Debate, No Presidency’ demonstration.”

