Mahama will not debate Bawumia - Isaac Adongo

Evans Annang

Isaac Adongo, a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, has stated that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will not debate the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to resurrect Bawumia’s failing career, marred by perceived dishonesty and incompetence.

Isaac Adongo

This comes after the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, challenged Mahama to a debate with Bawumia, claiming it would be an opportunity for Mahama to expose the government’s failures.

However, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Adongo countered that Bawumia has failed as Vice President and lacks credibility due to his perceived dishonesty.

Adongo questioned why Akufo-Addo avoided debating Mahama in 2020, asking if it was due to Akufo-Addo’s lack of preparation or fear of being exposed. He challenged Bawumia to meet the press, as Mahama has done, to account for his actions instead of seeking a debate to revive his career.

John Mahama Pulse Ghana
“In 2020, was it because Akufo-Addo was clueless, was it because Akufo-Addo was insulting? Why wasn’t Akufo-Addo prepared to meet John Mahama in a debate in 2020? And now you are calling for a debate after you’ve messed up your career, you want to use John Mahama to resurrect your career, not because you’re going to say anything, you’re going to lie.”

“If you know that you are better and you have done well, John Mahama met the press, even as an opposition leader. Why are you not meeting the press? Let them put the questions to you, go and account to the press.”

Relatedly, Koku Anyidoho, a former member of the NDC, has said that he will lead a demonstration against John Mahama if he fails to debate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“For now, it is JM’s aides/cult worshippers who are saying he would not participate in any debate. I am waiting for JM himself to be bold and say to the hearing of Ghanaians that he would not participate in a debate & I will lead a massive ‘No Debate, No Presidency’ demonstration.”

However, some associates of Mr Mahama have opposed the call for a debate. They assert that the decision to accept the challenge lies with Mr Mahama, but they do not believe a debate is necessary.

Evans Annang

