2024 elections: IEA to announce date for presidential debate

Kojo Emmanuel

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election, the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) is set to announce the date for the much-anticipated debate.

Mahama and Bawumia
This event, a cornerstone of Ghanaian democratic practice, provides a platform for presidential candidates to present their policies, answer critical questions, and engage directly with the electorate.

The IEA, renowned for its commitment to fostering democratic dialogue and policy discussions, has organised presidential debates since 2000.

These debates have become a significant aspect of Ghana's electoral process, allowing voters to assess the capabilities and visions of the candidates vying for the highest office in the land.

In an interview with Citi FM, Professor Alexander Bilson Darku, a senior fellow at IEA, they were stated that discussions have already begun with various political parties to organize a debate before December 7.

"Let me make this very clear from the beginning. The need for debate is the right of the people. The people of Ghana ought to know what their presidential candidate, and for that matter, the party they represent, have in stock for them and so we are at a very early stage now talking to them [the political parties].

"We have our timetable and very soon it will be known to the public as to the programme that the IEA has outlined to make this all-important presidential debate come on.

"I don't think we should go into the specifics, but I am telling you we will have it at a very good time that would be beneficial to the parties involved and the timing that would be beneficial for the nation," he said.

This stance comes amid apparent disagreement between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the necessity of holding debates.

The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, issued a challenge to John Dramani Mahama of the NDC to engage in a debate ahead of the elections.

Bawumia said Mahama is apprehensive about a public confrontation on matters about Ghana's economy, governance, and the broader state of the nation.

