Majority Leader blasts Ras Mubarak for riding bicycle to Parliament

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, says the Kumbungu MP knows the true state of the economy but is just “playing to the gallery”.

Ras Mubarak on his bicycle play

Ras Mubarak on his bicycle

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has described colleague lawmaker Ras Mubarak’s decision to ride a bicycle to Parliament as “cheap populism”.

According to him, the Kumbungu MP knows the true state of the economy but is just “playing to the gallery”.

On Tuesday, Mr. Mubarak carried out a promise to ride a bicycle to Parliament in protest of the high cost of fuel.

Mr. Mubarak explained that he made the 17km journey to Parliament on a bicycle as a way of protesting the harsh economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Ras Mubarak riding to Parliament play

Ras Mubarak riding to Parliament

 

“They promised us heaven and earth. Indeed, the President himself has admitted that times are hard. We will expect that he will apologize to the good people of Ghana for taking us for a ride that has not seen the realization of pre-election promises.

“People are losing jobs and you cannot say that anyone who is championing their cause is being a populist. As a representative of the people, if I cannot do something to highlight or showcase that I am indeed representing people, then I have no business being in public service,” the lawmaker said.

However, speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, the Majority Leader criticised Mr. Mubarak’s actions.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu play

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

 

In his view, the Kumbungu MP is only engaging in “cheap populism”.

“He is entitled to his own behavior…he says fuel prices have gone up and I have just indicated to you what has occasioned that…when you know the truth but you want to play to the gallery, it is cheap populism and only populist but cheap populism,” Mr. Mensah-Bonsu said.

